Elkhart town hall meeting discusses vaping and its impact on teens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division for a discussion on vaping and synthetic drugs and the effects it has on our youth.

Mental health professionals say tobacco industries target youth, and that youth vaping is reaching epidemic levels across the United States.

Oaklawn, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, and Elkhart Community Schools partnered to have an honest conversation about the vaping issue happening in schools.

An Elkhart School Resource Officer said students can be fined up to $250 if they are caught vaping.

Some mental health professionals said students may be giving into peer pressure, or they could be vaping to escape from trauma.

They work with students to teach them coping mechanisms and to recognize triggers.

They also provide them with resources and more education.

“There are a lot of factors that play into whether we use genetic, environmental, what we see from our family and from our friends, and all of those influence the decisions that we make. However, ultimately it comes down to us. We choose whether we use or whether we don’t,” said Ryan Peachy, who is a Child and Adolescent Therapist at Oaklawn.

Mental health professionals want parents to know the facts, to be patient, to set a positive example, and to learn about resources offered in the community.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.