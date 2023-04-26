Another FREEZING night for Michiana but warmer weather is on the way!

Temps fall to the lower 30s tonight
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Michiana tonight as temperatures fall at or below freezing.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Mainly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall to the lower 30s. A FREEZE warning is in place for our northern counties and a FROST ADVISORY for our southern counties from 2-8am EDT.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies to start. Clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures return to normal in the lower 60s!

Thursday night: Rain showers move in overnight. Not as cold, temps in the mid 40s.

Friday: Rain showers, mainly in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 53

Low: 27

PPT: 0.00″

