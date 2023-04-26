15-year-old arrested in connection to Michigan City shooting, arson investigations

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting investigation and an arson investigation that are unrelated to each other.

Police responded to a call on the morning of Jan. 26 regarding gunshots being heard in the area of E. Michigan Boulevard and Vail Street. The same gunshots were also heard by an officer at the police station. That officer was able to determine a more precise location of the gunshots in the 200 block of Poplar Street.

When officers arrived to Poplar Street, they found a home with a wide-open entrance door. Several bullet casings were found in the alleyway behind the home.

The residents of the home told police that a male suspect had forced his way inside and fired multiple shots from a handgun. Fortunately, no one inside the home was hurt in the shooting.

Police the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, had left town after the shooting, but would return to the area periodically.

The search for him ended on Sunday afternoon, as officers spotted him inside a vehicle that was traveling in the area of U.S. 20 and Hitchcock Street. Police pulled the vehicle over and took the teen into custody.

The teen was charged with burglary, criminal recklessness, and dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Additionally, probable cause was established to make an arrest of the same team in connection with an unrelated arson investigation that was reported to the Michigan City Police Department back on Sept. 4, 2022. The teen is facing a felony arson charge in that case.

If you have any more information about these cases, you’re asked to call Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or Sgt. Melissa Sopher at ext. 1049.

