What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week features a wide variety of tastes, including burgers, beef and noodles, and more!

  • Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, April 27, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Beef and noodles, $13. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, April 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, April 28, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.
  • Fish Fry (Tyner Community Building/Fire Station - 4836 French Street, Tyner) Saturday, April 29, from 4 p.m. until sold out - Cost: adults and all carryout, $13; children (ages 10 and younger), $6. Drive-thru and sit-down dining available.
  • Polish Buffet (Z.B. Falcons Nest 80 - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) May 13 (Saturday) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat Polish dinner. Cost: $15. Dine-in or carryout. Advance ticket sales only by May 8. Purchase at the club or call with a credit card purchase. Call 574-288-3335.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

