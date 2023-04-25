Transformation Ministries offering free, faith-based programs for children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a free and fun after-school activity for your kids, you might want to check out this Transformation Ministries.

The organization is offering free, faith-based programs for children in Michiana. And the programs are open to kids of all ages!

“There are City Light Kids, there is Iron Sharpens Iron, and that is our sixth through 12th-grade program, and then we have our third program, which is called Greater Impact,” explained Aundrea Taylor, the director of the City Light Kids program at Transformation. “It’s all about reiterating and making a safe environment for students to relearn academic standards, and then we also have the students participate in some character-building learning like social-emotional learning, learning about different values and characteristics that they can have to live a successful and wholistic life.”

The Christian-based organization teaches students lessons that can be applied to their everyday life.

“We do some programming with faith-based things so they’re learning about scriptures, about different Bible stories, and have it be applicable to things that they face in life so taking the historical stories and making it applicable to things that they would experience in K-5,” Taylor explained.

The mission is held and lived out by all mentors of the organization.

“I’ve always enjoyed the investment of giving back to your community and mentoring students and helping them not make the same mistakes that I made,” said Jerry Banks, the director of the youth and sports programming at Transformation.

The impact is felt well beyond the classroom.

“What’s really unique and specific to Transformation is that it’s really cool that we are an organization that rallies around not just the student but the family as well, and so it’s cool because we don’t see just Transformation stories with the students but also the families because of the longevity that they have with the programs,” Taylor continued.

The rewards are seen every day by all participants.

“You will feel supported in everything you do your dreams matter, your grades matter, whatever you’re going through, the hurt, pain and trauma that you’ve experience all of that matters but we also want to champion you to evolve into who God created you to be and who we see you to be,” Taylor finished.

With a recent increase in participants, the ministry announced a relocation that will be complete in mid-August.

With a larger venue, the organization hopes to reach even more families in the community.

