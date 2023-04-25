Tradehome Shoes donates over 2,000 packs of socks to Camp Millhouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the nice feeling of stepping into a pair of comfy, new socks.

Children and adults staying at Camp Millhouse will get to do just that thanks to a generous donation from Tradehome Shoes in Mishawaka.

Tuesday’s rain and chilly weather didn’t stop a hardworking group of volunteers from carrying out their mission, as they donated 2,165 packs of socks to the summer camp for adults and children with varying disabilities.

“We are a non-profit camp in South Bend, and we depend on support from the community,” said Diana Breden, executive director of Camp Millhouse. “So, getting support from local businesses such as Tradehome Shoes is vital to our survival. We have many campers who don’t have access to new socks. Imagine not having that.”

For every pack of Century brand socks sold in its stores, Tradehome donates a pack to the local community.

The “sock drop” has become such a big event, Tradehome was also able to donate socks this year locally to the South Bend Community School Corporation, School City of Mishawaka, the Upper Room Recovery Community, and KidsPeace Foster Care.

