Sex education debated at Brandywine school board meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things were tense Monday night as the Brandywine Community School Board questioned educators about sex education and sexually explicit books.

First, the board asked the sex education advisory committee about their curriculum.

The board said they want to make sure the corporation is in compliance.

Turns out, they are.

Educators are still teaching things like abstinence.

“And the other thing that I teach is the safe delivery of newborns, which is now a law. If you have a baby and you’re not wanting to keep it, you can safely deliver it to a hospital or fire station...I realize I’m spot on with the curriculum our students are receiving because all of these other teachers have these same questions and we are all doing the same thing,” said Loraine Duffield, Sex Education Teacher at Brandywine Community Schools.

“I commend you for your dedication and every volunteer. Thank you,” said Thomas Payne, President of the Brandywine Community School Board.

Next, the board wanted to know if sexually explicit books are offered to middle school and high school students.

“We are taking it very seriously. And that’s why we’ve asked you here to provide us the information,” said Payne.

“I haven’t gotten any complaints from parents regarding the content of our books...But with that being said, in October, with books being challenged at other schools in the county, we began to look at this more closely,” said Doug Fox, who is the Director of Information at Brandywine.

He and his team spent hours going through books.

They found about 30 inappropriate books.

They then implemented a new policy.

Grades 7-10 do not have access to restricted books.

Grades 11-12 do have access, but a parent can sign a form stating otherwise.

“Sexually explicit content in a book does not make the book pornographic...It has to be pervasive,” said Travis Walker, Superintendent at Brandywine Community Schools.

“They are not designed to be erotic books. They have great content in them,” said Fox.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.