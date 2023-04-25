Police warn of telephone scam circulating in LaPorte County

MICIHGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, LaPorte County residents!

The Michigan City Police Department has issued a warning of a telephone hoax involving a scammer impersonating a Michigan City police officer. Those that receive the call are told to come to the police station to obtain a subpoena that has been issued for them or surrender themselves at the police station.

The caller IDs have two numbers they contact you via, one being the actual police department number at 219-874-3221 and 219-804-9489.

The police department is investigating to find those responsible for the hoax. The department wants to remind residents that it does not conduct business in this manner and to be aware should you receive a call.

Those with information related to this case can contact the Michigan City Police Department via 219-873-1488, and can also call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.