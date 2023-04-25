Police: Escaped detainee shot, killed pastor who stopped to help him after wreck

Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that escaped from the Raymond Detention Center.(Special to WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Mississippi officials said a pastor was killed while trying to provide aid to a man, believed to be an escaped detainee, who had wrecked a stolen motorcycle in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to “unknown trouble” in an area of Interstate 55 on Monday around 7 p.m. Officers said they found a man lying face up in the road.

They said the man was identified as 61-year-old Anthony Watts. Investigators said Watts pulled over to help another man who appeared to have wrecked a motorcycle that he had stolen just moments before.

Police: Detainee kills man who was trying to give him aid after wreck.
Police: Detainee kills man who was trying to give him aid after wreck.(HCSD/WLBT)

WLBT reports Watts was the head pastor of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi.

Police said the suspect shot Watts several times before stealing his red Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Police believe the suspect is 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, one of a group of escapees from the Raymond Detention Center.

Officials said the truck was last seen heading south on I-55 near Terry. Anyone who sees the vehicle has been asked to take caution, as police said Arrington should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to WLBT, four detainees escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend by climbing through the roof of the jail.

The detainees were identified as 24-year-old Casey Grayson, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, 22-year-old Corey Harrison, and 51-year-old Jerry Raynes. They were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

Officials said none of the escapees had been located as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beacon Health System has announced pay cuts for employees working under contract.
Beacon Health System announces pay cuts for workers
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road on April 24, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road
Treyveon Moore and Genevieve Ashton
2 South Bend teens charged in connection to deadly 2022 shooting

Latest News

This past season was undoubtedly his most successful, as he led the Falcons to a Class 3A state...
Fairfield girls basketball coach Brodie Garber stepping down after 11 seasons
Buchner said he will explore his options and decide what is best for his future. However,...
The Buch Stops Here: Irish quarterback entering transfer portal
LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School students were warned about the dangers of impaired driving.
LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School holds crash demo to warn students about impaired driving
LaVille students witness impaired driving demonstration.
LaVille students witness impaired driving demonstration
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for May.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for May