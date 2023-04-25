Plymouth mayoral race heats up ahead of May election.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Horace Corbin was the first mayor of Plymouth.

It’s too early to tell who will be the next.

150 years ago today, Plymouth became a city by the vote of its citizenry.

Plymouth residents return to the polls next week to pick one of four contenders as the 2023 GOP mayoral nominee.

Running for office involves a lot of walking for current city councilman and Republican mayoral candidate Greg Compton.

“I’ve done a little bit of walking already. I walked pretty much up and down every street here already in preparation for the primary,” Compton told 16 News Now.

Still, that’s nothing like the walk he took in April of 2021 when he went from Niles, Michigan, to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip was the equivalent of 10 marathons.

Compton’s past walk raised money for Riley’s Children’s Hospital and inspired his mayoral campaign to revitalize neighborhoods in Plymouth.

“You know, I’ve walked through a lot of towns and cities between Niles and Louisville, Kentucky. I could see in most cities our size, the neighborhoods are crumbling away, sidewalks are deteriorating. The neighborhoods just aren’t what they were when I grew up here,” Compton explained.

Fellow GOP candidate John Grolich is running for mayor after 20-plus years in the Marshall County Coroner’s office.

A man who spent so much time dealing with death, is making birth a top priority in his mayoral campaign. “Our hospital is being challenged a bit with the loss of physicians, We closed down our critical care unit. We closed down our obstetrics unit, so when moms get pregnant they have to go out of town to deliver their baby. Now that’s an issue.”

Grolich was born and raised in Argos and also has extensive experience as a firefighter and EMT.

There were two Republican candidates 16 News Now was unable to reach: Nick Fisher and Rick Cooper, Junior.

Current Councilman Robert Listenberger is the lone Democrat in the Plymouth mayor’s race.

