Officials hoping New Carlisle remains in mix for electric vehicle battery plant

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Economic development officials here in Michiana are hoping that the New Carlisle area remains in the mix for an electric vehicle battery cell plant after General Motors (GM) and South Korea’s Samsung SDI announced plans on Tuesday to partner on a $3 billion plant in the U.S.

Ultium Cells, LLC — a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution — had zeroed in on St. Joseph County for its fourth U.S. battery cell plant but plans to build the plant were shelved indefinitely after talks between GM and LG ended without agreement.

After plans with LG fell apart, GM started looking for a new partner. According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Samsung SDI had been rumored to be that partner for several months.

The new factory will have more than 30 gigawatt hours of capacity and will increase GM’s total U.S. battery cell capacity to about 160 gigawatt hours when it is at full production, the companies said. However, they did not announce the intended location of the new factory, which is expected to begin operations in 2026.

According to the Tribune, officials in St. Joseph County still believe New Carlisle remains at the top of a short list for the plant, which would be located on at least 680 acres at Larrison Boulevard and State 2, just east of New Carlisle.

“We absolutely believe we’re on the short list,” said Bill Schalliol, the county’s executive director of economic development. “GM has invested a lot of time and money on this site.”

Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, agreed with Schalliol and pointed out that both GM and Samsung already have a significant presence in Indiana.

“We’re still in the mix and hopeful that as the new partnership materializes, Indiana is where they call home,” Rea told the Tribune. “We feel good about our site and our workforce.”

Previously, it was expected that the new plant would bring as many as 1,600 manufacturing jobs to Michiana by 2027, and about 2,000 more construction jobs just to build it.

