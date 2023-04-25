Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The rising junior made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. He said he will explore his options and decide what is best for his future. However, remaining at Notre Dame is an option he is willing to consider.

The announcement comes just three days after Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game. Buchner struggled in that game, going 8-of-18 for 44 yards and an interception while graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for three touchdowns.

After Saturday’s spring game, head coach Marcus Freeman said there was still a quarterback battle between Hartman and Buchner, regardless of the stats. That might not be the case anymore.

Last season, Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s second game of the season against Marshall.

However, he recovered in time for Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina and was named the starter for that game after Drew Pyne, who took over as starter after Buchner’s injury, announced he was transferring to Arizona State. Buchner accounted for five touchdowns in Notre Dame’s win in the Gator Bowl and earned MVP honors.

According to ESPN, Buchner has three years of eligibility remaining despite his status as a junior because he is eligible for a redshirt season after only playing three games last season.

