Notre Dame Day in Michiana kicks off tonight

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Day in Michiana will take place April 25 through 26.

It’s a day of fundraising for different student groups and organizations.

16 Morning News Now highlighted some student groups that make an impact in the South Bend community.

Adopt-a-Family Christmas Initiative serves South Bend families every holiday season by making sure they have gifts under their trees and meals on their tables.

The group teams up with a local church who connects the students with families in need.

They fundraise throughout the year.

Then, once the holiday season rolls around, the students go shopping for gifts and meals for these families.

“It’s been really rewarding, especially getting to see, sometimes the kids know that we’re coming, and they are overjoyed to see us,” said Notre Dame junior Anna Mittag. “We’ve also recently delivered handwritten cards with our gifts which has been really fun as well.”

Notre Dame Day in Michiana: College Mentors for Kids

Another student group raising funds on Notre Dame Day in Michiana is College Mentors for Kids.

The student mentors bring buddies from St. Adalbert’s Elementary School on campus every Thursday through the school year.

The mentors take their buddies on trips throughout campus and even off campus for educational and role modeling activities.

“I think I sometimes have more fun than the kids even,” said Hayden Kirwin, a Notre Dame sophomore. “It’s nice to get that break on a campus setting to really remember that we are part of the broader South Bend community.”

College Mentors for Kids is raising money for transportation.

They bring kids to campus every Thursday with a school bus they rent.

Their fundraising goal for Notre Dame Day in Michiana is $5,000, which will cover the transportation costs for the next school year.

This is just one of many local organizations you can support through Notre Dame Day in Michiana.

And when you make your donation, organizations like these will earn a share of a $250,000 challenge fund.

To donate to a group that impacts Michiana, click here.

