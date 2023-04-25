New Elkhart police chief, assistant chief sworn in
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart has sworn in its newest police chief and assistant chief.
New Chief Dan Milanese and Assistant Chief Andrew Whitmyer were sworn in on Tuesday morning at a Board of Safety meeting.
Milanese is taking over as chief of police after Kris Seymore announced his retirement earlier this month. Milanese was Seymore’s assistant chief and will take over his duties in the coming days.
Whitmyer, who served as captain, will take over Milanese’s previous duties.
