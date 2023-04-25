New AI technology being used to replicate face, voice in scams

(WNDU) - Now to a scam alert that uses quickly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) technology against you.

Experts in cybercrime say scammers are using social media to gain access to your videos or photos, which are then used to replicate your face.

“What they’re doing is they’re looking for individuals who they can use their identity — their identity meaning their face, their voice — to open up these systems,” says Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government group. “For example, the Internal Revenue Service uses a facial recognition tool. Well, once I can duplicate an individual’s face, then I can go ahead and create a fake driver’s license and I can get through their system.”

That’s one way organized criminal groups are using new technology to make money at your expense. But they are also using voice recognition and Bluetooth connectivity in their scams.

Investigative Reporter Carli Luca walks you through ways to avoid falling victim to these cyber criminals in the video attached above.

