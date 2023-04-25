Michigan cracking down on distracted driving with ‘Operation Ghost Rider’

LANSING (WNDU) - An initiative is underway by the Michigan State Police to curb distracted driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in the state. Our sister station at WILX reports that you won’t recognize their vehicles as easily, as they’ll be driving unmarked police cars.

“They’re looking, they’re looking, and all of the sudden, something makes them look to the left, they see us, and then they put their phone down, and their hands are on the wheel,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, with MSP. “We see that all the time.”

When you see police on the road, you tend to be on your best behavior. So Michigan State Police will be going undercover to catch distracted drivers.

“Looking for that texting while driving, people not paying attention, crossing over the centerline, that type of thing,” Lt. Gonzalez explained.

While you can’t get ticketed for eating while driving or reaching around in the backseat specifically, you can get ticketed for careless or reckless driving.

“So anything you’re doing in the vehicle, if we think that it could hurt people we can issue citations for it,” Lt. Gonzalez said.

Mid-Michigan drivers saying they see distracted drivers all the time.

“I’m sitting here driving a 12,000 lb. truck like if you don’t see me here, you’re not gonna win that. I’ll prolly walk away fine and you wont,” said David Wood, a CAT employee.

“You know, distracted driving can kill somebody,” said Bobbie Leary, a Jackson resident. “We all do it from time to time, but I mean, it’s very dangerous.”

