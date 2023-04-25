Medical Moment: Using innovative transplants to save patients with donor hearts

(WNDU) - More than 3,500 people are waiting for a heart transplant right now.

Many of them wait longer than six months and some will die while on the list. But now, doctors are using not-so-perfect donor hearts to give people a second chance at living.

It was just another day of hiking when Jacob May had the wind knocked out of him.

Jacob had beaten leukemia more than a decade ago and was told the chemo could one day cause heart problems.

“It came on very suddenly,” May recalled. He had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, a 46-year-old needed a heart transplant.

“They told me it could be years wait time, it could be a couple of weeks,” May said.

“There’s a big gap between the number of patients that are awaiting organs and then they number of organs available every year for transplantation,” said Josef Stehlik, a transplant cardiologist at the University of Utah Health.

But innovative approaches in heart transplantation gave Jacob more options. Doctors at the University of Utah are using hearts that would not have been acceptable a few years ago for transplantation now, including hearts that are infected with Hepatitis C.

“There have been new medications developed that are curative for Hepatitis C, so, antiviral medications that will eliminate the virus,” Dr. Stehlik said.

Even if the donor has not received treatment for Hep-C before death, Dr. Stehlik says they can transplant the organ.

“While the virus will be transmitted to the recipient, we’ll provide treatment for Hepatitis C and eliminate the virus fully within the first weeks after heart or other solid organ transplantation,” Dr. Stehlik said.

Jacob waited 111 days before he was matched with a heart infected with Hepatitis C.

“We figured the risk was worth taking to give me a new lease because there was no telling how long the old one was gonna hang out for me,” May said.

And so far, Jacob has tested negative for Hep-C, and will continue to be tested for it. But he says it’s a risk worth taking.

“I’ve got a total of six kids altogether, so, it’s gonna give me a chance to spend time with my family,” May said.

Dr. Stehlik says using hearts infected with Hepatitis C for transplants can add an additional 200 transplants in the U.S. only. Although Hep-C is the first infected hearts being used for transplantation, Dr. Stehlik believes that in the future that possibly HIV-infected hearts will also be viable for transplantation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.