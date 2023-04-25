LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School holds crash demo to warn students about impaired driving

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - High school students are receiving a first-hand look at the dangers of impaired driving.

First responders from LaPaz North Township Fire Department, as well as Lakeville police officers and ambulance workers, demonstrated a program this week at LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School, showing the dangers of impaired driving.

Students witnessed a simulated crash involving students under the influence of alcohol.

With prom season approaching, law enforcement wants to make sure students stay safe and make smart choices on the road.

“Prom season and this time of year, kids start doing stuff more freely at night,” said Asst. Chief Chad Robertson, LaPaz North Township Fire. “Prom season, they start making bad decisions occasionally, not every kid does, but somebody’s going to eventually. Every year you see this, some type of an accident with prom-related to it.”

My message for the students: it’s more - you drink, you drive, you lose,” explained Brandon Lent, an officer with the Lakeville Police Department. “Just think of the overall consequences of the choices you made during prom season and overall general lifetime.”

LaVille’s prom is this weekend on Saturday, April 29, at 9 p.m. at Christos Banquet Center.

