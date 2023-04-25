LaPorte County police investigating theft of guardrail

According to police, employees from the LaPorte County Highway Department noticed three...
According to police, employees from the LaPorte County Highway Department noticed three sections of guardrail were missing from along County Road 400 West near County Road 1650 South on Monday morning.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of approximately 60 feet of guardrail from long a roadway in rural Hanna Township.

According to police, employees from the LaPorte County Highway Department noticed three sections of guardrail were missing from along County Road 400 West near County Road 1650 South on Monday morning.

Police say the three sections, which are each 20 feet in length, have a total value of approximately $2,500.

If you have any information related to this theft, please send an email to Detective Austin Howell at ahowell@lcso.in.gov.

