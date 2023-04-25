LaPorte County police investigating theft of guardrail

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of approximately 60 feet of guardrail from long a roadway in rural Hanna Township.

According to police, employees from the LaPorte County Highway Department noticed three sections of guardrail were missing from along County Road 400 West near County Road 1650 South on Monday morning.

Police say the three sections, which are each 20 feet in length, have a total value of approximately $2,500.

If you have any information related to this theft, please send an email to Detective Austin Howell at ahowell@lcso.in.gov.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.