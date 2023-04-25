Indiana bill on trans student name changes goes to governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana schools would be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school under a bill approved Monday by the state House despite worries that the step could out young transgender people to their families.

The Republican-dominated House voted 63-28 largely along party lines to send the bill to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb for his consideration after it won the Senate’s endorsement two weeks ago.

The proposal would require school officials to provide written notification to a child’s parent or guardian within five business days of the child asking to be called a different “pronoun, title, or word,” according to the bill.

Supporters argued the approach would empower parents. Republican state Rep. Michelle Davis, a lead sponsor of the bill, said it would put parents in control of “introducing sensitive topics to their children.”

Opponents derided the proposal during legislative hearings as an attack on the state’s LGBTQ+ students, especially young transgender people. Like Indiana, Republican-led legislatures around the country have been seeking to curb LGBTQ+ rights, especially targeting transgender people’s everyday lives — including sports, health care, workplaces and schools.

Holcomb signed into law earlier this month an Indiana ban on all gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Protesters against the Indiana legislation, which originally resembled Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law enacted last year, often filled the Statehouse hallways this session with thunderous cheers of “No hate in our state” and “Kill the bill.”

The parental notification bill would also bar Indiana schools from teaching “human sexuality” in pre-K through third grade.

Democratic Rep. Vernon Smith, of Gary, argued the measure was “copycat” legislation promoting a fallacy that schools were somehow teaching children to become transgender or gay.

“This not something that’s been taught to these kids or forced on these kids,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beacon Health System has announced pay cuts for employees working under contract.
Beacon Health System announces pay cuts for workers
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road on April 24, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road
Treyveon Moore and Genevieve Ashton
2 South Bend teens charged in connection to deadly 2022 shooting

Latest News

Indiana schools would be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun...
Indiana bill on trans student name changes goes to governor
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
New AI technology being used to replicate face, voice in scams
According to police, employees from the LaPorte County Highway Department noticed three...
LaPorte County police investigating theft of guardrail