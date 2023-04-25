First Alert Forecast: Off and on showers Tuesday morning

Light showers Tuesday will come to an end during the afternoon. Area-wide frost expected Wednesday morning as skies clear out.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Morning rain will give way to hit-and-miss showers for the afternoon. A few snowflakes & grapuel may mix in at times. High near 50F. Low 32F. Wind S turning NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies clear out as high pressure builds in. Expect another night of area-wide frost across Michiana with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine. High 52F. Low 32F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine. High 62F. Low 45F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: 60-degree high temperatures arrive Thursday and Friday before our next chance of rain this weekend. Saturday through Sunday, hit-and-miss showers return to Michiana with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Michiana looks to stay cool through the first week of May.

