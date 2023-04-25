Fairfield girls basketball coach Brodie Garber stepping down after 11 seasons
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fairfield Falcons girls basketball team will have a new coach next season.
Head Coach Brodie Garber announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down after 11 seasons of leading the Falcons.
This past season was undoubtedly his most successful, as he led the Falcons to a Class 3A state championship win for the school’s first state title ever.
In 11 seasons at the helm at Fairfield, Garber led the Falcons to a 180-89 record.
