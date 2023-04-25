Fairfield girls basketball coach Brodie Garber stepping down after 11 seasons

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fairfield Falcons girls basketball team will have a new coach next season.

Head Coach Brodie Garber announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down after 11 seasons of leading the Falcons.

This past season was undoubtedly his most successful, as he led the Falcons to a Class 3A state championship win for the school’s first state title ever.

In 11 seasons at the helm at Fairfield, Garber led the Falcons to a 180-89 record.

Forever grateful for the impact Brodie has had at Fairfield High School. His impact spans far beyond just the wins and losses. Thank you @coachgarb for all you have done and for taking us on an incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/cNNUeUDFdA — Fairfield AD (@FHSFalconScores) April 25, 2023

