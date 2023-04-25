Fairfield girls basketball coach Brodie Garber stepping down after 11 seasons

By Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fairfield Falcons girls basketball team will have a new coach next season.

Head Coach Brodie Garber announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down after 11 seasons of leading the Falcons.

This past season was undoubtedly his most successful, as he led the Falcons to a Class 3A state championship win for the school’s first state title ever.

In 11 seasons at the helm at Fairfield, Garber led the Falcons to a 180-89 record.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to enter transfer portal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Buchner said he will explore his options and decide what is best for his future. However, remaining at Notre Dame is an option he is willing to consider.

Notre Dame

Irish linebacker Prince Kollie enters transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Kollie was looking at an uphill climb for playing time on defense, with all of Notre Dame’s upperclassmen linebackers returning this year.

Notre Dame

Hartman leads Gold to 24-0 shutout over Blue in 2023 Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
An announced attendance of 32,942 watched the Gold team defeat the Blue team 24-0 on a cold, rainy April day in South Bend.

Notre Dame

Wide receiver turned defensive back Lorenzo Styles enters transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The rosters for Saturday's Blue-Gold Game were set on Thursday… but on Friday, we learned that the Gold team will be with one less player.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame unveils ‘The Shirt 2023’

Updated: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Since 1990, “The Shirt” has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. the student body, alumni, and fans each football season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds draft for Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Draft rounds were split by position just like last year, but quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner were pre-assigned to ensure they'd go head-to-head on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s basketball adds grad transfer Anna DeWolfe

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Her addition will hopefully help to offset the loss of fifth-year 3-point specialist Dara Mabrey.

High School

Washington Panthers head football coach Todd Stammich resigns

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
During his four years at Washington, the Panthers went 14-24.

High School

Penn’s Markus Burton named 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s been 45 years since Indiana Mr. Basketball called the South Bend/Mishawaka area home.

Notre Dame

ND running back Chris Tyree taking more reps at receiver

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Chris Tyree, Notre Dame's third-leading rusher last season, has been working more with the wideouts this spring as opposed to the tailbacks.