Buchanan attorney charged with criminal sexual conduct

Apr. 25, 2023
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Buchanan attorney is facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Lanny Fisher, 54, has been charged with nine counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the third degree, four counts of engaging a person for prostitution, and one count of criminal sexual conduct.

The charges stem from allegations involving seven separate victims that were represented by or had family represented by Fisher. Allegations include coerced sexual touching, penetration, and the request for sex as payment for legal services. The incidents allegedly spanned longer than a decade, from 2010 through 2022.

Fisher is an attorney at law and has represented clients in Berrien County criminal court.

Fisher’s pre-exam conference is scheduled for May 3 at the Berrien County Courthouse.

