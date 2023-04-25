Ask the Doctor: Statin intolerance, when to see a doctor, back acne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Kimberly): “If you have a statin intolerance, what are your next options?”

DR. BOB : Statin medicines are used to lower cholesterol and prevent heart attacks and strokes. They are very effective medicines, but for some people can cause intolerable side effects, such as leg cramps.

There are several options if someone is having bothersome side effects. You can try switching from one statin to another. You can try lowering the dose or taking the medicine every other day.

Despite this, some people just can’t tolerate the medicines, and based on why they are needed we will consider alternatives classes of medicines.

Question #2 (from Kat): “At what point should I see a doctor about extreme fatigue?”

DR. BOB : As a primary care doctor, I have a pretty low bar for saying someone should come in to see me.

The goal of primary care is to be easily accessible so that people don’t need to debate at home about whether to see the doctor. If you have a concern, you should call your doctor and be seen.

Unfortunately, in our current health system, physician shortages and the cost of health care often decrease access to care. So, people are left trying to decide whether something they are dealing with really merits a visit to the doctor.

Any time something is extreme or doesn’t resolve after a short time, you should see your doctor.

Question #3 (from Jay): “Is there anything I can do to help with acne on my back caused by sweating?”

DR. BOB : Acne is a very common skin condition that is due to inflammation and skin bacteria. It leads to pimples and zits on the face, neck, chest, back, and arms.

Our approach to managing acne doesn’t change all that much whether the acne is on the face or the back.

Usually, we are going to start with topical medicines such as benzyl peroxide or retinoid. If these don’t work, often we will try a topical antibiotic, or even an oral antibiotic.

Ultimately, there are some stronger pills available that can help control acne.

One important point is that acne is something that usually must be managed on an ongoing basis with a daily routine.

