Walt Disney Elementary teacher awarded PHM’s Teacher of the Year

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

How about Walt Disney Elementary School teacher Robi Davidson being surprised with the PHM Teacher of the Year award on Monday morning!

Davidson was given the surprise award by PHM Superintendent Doctor Jerry Thacker. After graduating from Penn in 2007, Davidson has worked for the school corporation for 11 years, doing what he loves: teaching music.

It’s not Davidson’s first award, either! In 2019, Davidson was presented with a $2,000 grant check for winning the “Jeneane Arter Teaching in Excellence Award.”

“More than anything, I want kids to really soak in the diversity here,” Davidson told 16 News Now. “And understand the different places that kids and everyone comes from. And really just apply that understanding into something that manifests into a great love for one another.”

Teacher of the Year winners will go on to compete for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in early fall 2024.

