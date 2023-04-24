Walt Disney Elementary teacher awarded PHM’s Teacher of the Year

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

How about Walt Disney Elementary School teacher Robi Davidson being surprised with the PHM Teacher of the Year award on Monday morning!

Davidson was given the surprise award by PHM Superintendent Doctor Jerry Thacker. After graduating from Penn in 2007, Davidson has worked for the school corporation for 11 years, doing what he loves: teaching music.

It’s not Davidson’s first award, either! In 2019, Davidson was presented with a $2,000 grant check for winning the “Jeneane Arter Teaching in Excellence Award.”

“More than anything, I want kids to really soak in the diversity here,” Davidson told 16 News Now. “And understand the different places that kids and everyone comes from. And really just apply that understanding into something that manifests into a great love for one another.”

Teacher of the Year winners will go on to compete for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in early fall 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
Navneet Singh
New details emerge in Elkhart double shooting last week
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

Latest News

Martie Salt interviews a team of researchers looking to curb a preventable way to get melanoma...
Medical Moment: Researchers developing topical ‘sunless tanning’ cream
Medical Moment: Researchers developing 'sunless tanning' cream
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
A 19-year-old has been charged with murder and an 18-year-old has been charged with assisting a...
2 South Bend teens charged in connection to deadly 2022 shooting