St. Joseph man sentenced to 22-50 years for 8-year-old son’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph man who took a plea deal in the death of his 8-year-old son has been sentenced to prison time.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Brian Morrow, 42, will spend 22-50 years in prison for the death of Jaxson Morrow. Jaxon’s mother, Mia Morrow, 35, was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for his death. last month.

Jaxson was found dead inside the family’s home in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph back on May 3, 2022. Responding officers said they found him dead on a couch, cold to the touch, with his spine and ribs visible.

Following an autopsy, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death neglect and the manner of death homicide. According to the police report, Jaxson weighed 31 pounds, which is the same weight medical reports listed when he was 3 years old.

The police report goes on to allege that Brian and Mia failed to get help for Jaxson, who had been diagnosed with autism and was constantly throwing up after eating, then re-eating the regurgitation.

Brian and Mia were initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jaxson. However, Mia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and Brian pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

In exchange for their pleas, the first-degree murder charges were dismissed, as well as their charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow (Berrien County Jail)

