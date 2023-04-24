St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff pleads guilty, gets probation for drunken crash

Mark Lillywhite’s booking photo from the Kalamazoo County Jail.
Mark Lillywhite’s booking photo from the Kalamazoo County Jail.(Kalamazoo County Jail/WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County, Mich., Sheriff Mark Lillywhite will serve one year of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related a drunken driving crash in February in Kalamazoo County.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Lillywhite made his plea Monday morning during his arraignment at the Kalamazoo County courthouse.

Lillywhite faced one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, both of which are misdemeanors. A blood test showed his blood alcohol content level was .25, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 26 on US-131 near West YZ Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. Michigan State Police say Lillywhite was headed south in an SUV when he rear-ended another SUV, pushing both vehicles off the road. No one was seriously hurt.

Data pulled from the SUV showed Lillywhite was going nearly 100 mph in the five seconds before the crash and that he never hit the brakes. The people in the car that was rear-ended, and witnesses told police the SUV’s headlights weren’t on.

At the scene, troopers noticed Lillywhite seemed to have been drinking. In a police report, a trooper described smelling alcohol in the SUV and said Lillywhite staggered, slurred his speech, was incoherent and had bloodshot eyes. He reportedly told troopers after the crash he wasn’t driving his SUV, though he was the only person in it.

According to the police report, Lillywhite refused to take a roadside sobriety test and breath test. He was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn.

WOOD-TV reports the SUV is registered to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and MSP said it is Lillywhite’s duty vehicle. Troopers said there were three guns in it: a loaded pistol in the center console and another pistol and rifle, as well as ammunition, in the back.

According to WOOD-TV, the undersheriff was running day-to-day operations at the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear how long that would be the case.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud
Celebration of life planned for 11-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Michiana Unsolved: The Rape of Natalie Garrett
P-H-M school bus involved in Monday morning crash on Bittersweet Road
The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2366 Miracle Lane in...
Christ Child Society to hold 4th annual Diaper Drop
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Early week shower chance