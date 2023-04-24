St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff pleads guilty, gets probation for drunken crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County, Mich., Sheriff Mark Lillywhite will serve one year of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related a drunken driving crash in February in Kalamazoo County.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Lillywhite made his plea Monday morning during his arraignment at the Kalamazoo County courthouse.

Lillywhite faced one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, both of which are misdemeanors. A blood test showed his blood alcohol content level was .25, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 26 on US-131 near West YZ Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. Michigan State Police say Lillywhite was headed south in an SUV when he rear-ended another SUV, pushing both vehicles off the road. No one was seriously hurt.

Data pulled from the SUV showed Lillywhite was going nearly 100 mph in the five seconds before the crash and that he never hit the brakes. The people in the car that was rear-ended, and witnesses told police the SUV’s headlights weren’t on.

At the scene, troopers noticed Lillywhite seemed to have been drinking. In a police report, a trooper described smelling alcohol in the SUV and said Lillywhite staggered, slurred his speech, was incoherent and had bloodshot eyes. He reportedly told troopers after the crash he wasn’t driving his SUV, though he was the only person in it.

According to the police report, Lillywhite refused to take a roadside sobriety test and breath test. He was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn.

WOOD-TV reports the SUV is registered to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and MSP said it is Lillywhite’s duty vehicle. Troopers said there were three guns in it: a loaded pistol in the center console and another pistol and rifle, as well as ammunition, in the back.

According to WOOD-TV, the undersheriff was running day-to-day operations at the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear how long that would be the case.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.