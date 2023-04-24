Several traffic disruptions in Michiana start this week

There are several traffic disruptions starting in Michiana this week.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We got some traffic alerts to bring you.

They start on Monday.

First is the intersection of Riverside Drive, California Avenue and Leland Avenue will be closed.

Work includes removing the wide right-turn lane on Riverside and shifting the curb to better align with the rest of the street.

Curb ramps and sidewalks will also be replaced and new bumpouts added, trees and storm sewer work.

Along with the intersection, California from the intersection to Portage Avenue will also be paved.

Detour routes are Vassar Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard via Navarre Street and Portage Avenue.

Work is expected to be finished by June 30 depending on the weather.

Also starting Monday:

Hill Street from Jefferson Boulevard to Washington Street will be closed.

South Bend is reconstructing portions of the street.

The detour uses South St. Louis Boulevard, which is one block east of hill.

Depending on the weather, the road will reopen Monday, May 15.

Also starting next week:

Construction work on Sawyer Road in Chikaming Township begins.

Westbound traffic will detour between Flynn Road and the railroad tracks.

Eastbound traffic will be allowed for property access off Sawyer between Flynn and the tracks.

Drivers will need to drive eastbound from Red Arrow Highway or Three Oaks Road intersection during the first phase of construction.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the Berrien County Road Department when construction is expected to be finished.

