P-H-M school bus involved in Monday morning crash on Bittersweet Road

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation says no students were injured in a crash involving one of its school buses on Monday morning.

School officials say it happened just before 8:05 a.m. on Bittersweet Road just north of Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. The bus was heading north on Bittersweet when a midsize SUV hit the right front bumper of the school bus.

According to school officials, there were some Penn High School students on board the bus at the time of the crash. However, no injuries were reported among those students, nor the bus driver.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The bus was released from the crash scene around 8:35 a.m. to drop the students off at Penn, where they were checked again for injuries by the school’s nursing staff. Once again, school officials say there were no injuries.

The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the crash.

