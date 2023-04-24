New details emerge in Elkhart double shooting last week

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Court documents are shedding light on an attempted-murder suicide that happened in Elkhart last week.

They say that the suspect, 29-year-old Navneet Singh, told first responders that he tried to kill the 31-year-old female victim before turning the gun on himself this past Thursday at a home in the 800 block of Hiawatha Drive.

That’s where police found Singh and the woman, both of whom appeared to have been shot.The victim’s relative says their cousin and Singh were dating for the last three years.

Court documents also describe videos the victim had sent to her cousin that appear to show Singh barricading a bedroom; pointing a handgun toward the camera that’s recording the video; and the victim yelling at Singh to stop pointing the gun at her.

When investigators obtained a search warrant, they found ammunition in Singh’s SUV that matched what was inside the handgun magazine that police discovered at the home on Hiawatha Drive.

The last update from police is that the female victim is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the face with a 22-caliber gun.

Singh was also hospitalized with a head wound but is now in jail on $500,000 bond facing a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

While no charges have been formally filed, he is expected to make an initial court appearance on Thursday.

