Mishawaka begins spring leaf pick-up program

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is starting its week-long spring leaf pick-up program on Monday, April 24.

Leaves will be picked up the day before your regular trash pick-up day through Friday, April 28. Residents are asked to begin raking leaves to their curb as pick-up approaches.

Make sure there are no branches, twigs, stones, or other objects in the leaf pile.

Any questions about the leaf pick-up schedule can be answered by calling the Mishawaka Central Services office at 574-258-1660

