Jury trial underway for South Bend woman accused of murdering boyfriend

Marqisha Thomas
Marqisha Thomas(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury trial is underway for a South Bend woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in front of her children last year.

28-year-old Marqisha Thomas is charged with murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18, 2022. Police said she shot Green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

In addition to murder, Thomas was formally charged with a felony firearm enhancement. If convicted of murder, Thomas could spend 45-65 years in jail. The firearm enhancement could add up to 20 additional years.

Her bench trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

