Irish linebacker Prince Kollie enters transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie, who did not play in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game due to injury, has entered the transfer portal.

A 4-star recruit back in 2020, Kollie registered his first collegiate sack this past season. He was also one of six players on the Irish roster to block a punt last year.

Kollie was looking at an uphill climb for playing time on defense, with all of Notre Dame’s upperclassmen linebackers returning this year. Meanwhile young linebackers Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler impressed this weekend, leading their respective teams in tackles during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Kollie still has two seasons of eligibility left.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.