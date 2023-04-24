Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at its Toll Road Post in Elkhart County.

The Regional Dispatch Center operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17. It covers the length of the Indiana Toll Road as well as the Bremen District, which covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher are to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and other support services using a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time.

Pay starts at $47,320 per year, but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

For more information and to apply, click here. Questions about this position can also be directed to Region VI Regional Dispatch Manager Angela Starkey at 574-206-2931.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.