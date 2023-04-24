Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for May
(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in May.
Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.
It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
The full list is enclosed below:
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
- WHERE: Jordan Ford, 609 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Ind., in the Commercial Truck Lot.
- This distribution is sponsored by the city of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.
Thursday, May 11, 2023 – LaPorte County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.
- WHERE: Last Resort Campground, located at 4704 W. 1300 S., Hannah, Ind.
- This distribution is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 250 households.
Friday, May 12, 2023 – Elkhart County
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.
- WHERE: Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, located at 1010 E. Mishawaka Rd.
- This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.
Monday, May 15, 2023 – Marshall County
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
- WHERE: Plymouth Parks, Plymouth Pools Parking Lot, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563
- This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Kosciusko County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
- WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, Ind.
- This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Starke County
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST
- WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534
- This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.