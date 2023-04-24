Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for May

(Food Bank of Northern Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in May.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The full list is enclosed below:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
  • WHERE: Jordan Ford, 609 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Ind., in the Commercial Truck Lot.
  • This distribution is sponsored by the city of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – LaPorte County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.
  • WHERE: Last Resort Campground, located at 4704 W. 1300 S., Hannah, Ind.
  • This distribution is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 250 households.

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.
  • WHERE: Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, located at 1010 E. Mishawaka Rd.
  • This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Monday, May 15, 2023 – Marshall County

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
  • WHERE: Plymouth Parks, Plymouth Pools Parking Lot, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563
  • This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Kosciusko County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, Ind.
  • This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Starke County

  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST
  • WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534
  • This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
Navneet Singh
New details emerge in Elkhart double shooting last week
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

Latest News

Buchanan is seeking feedback on its St. Joseph River Waterfront revitalization project.
Buchanan seeking feedback on St. Joseph River Waterfront revitalization project
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few showers early Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. That’s why Christine Karsten felt it was important to...
Michiana Unsolved: The Rape of Natalie Garrett
Brian Morrow, 42, will spend 22-50 years in prison for the death of Jaxson Morrow.
St. Joseph man sentenced to 22-50 years for 8-year-old son’s death