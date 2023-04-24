Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for May

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in May.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The full list is enclosed below:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

WHERE: Jordan Ford, 609 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Ind., in the Commercial Truck Lot.

This distribution is sponsored by the city of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.

WHERE: Last Resort Campground, located at 4704 W. 1300 S., Hannah, Ind.

This distribution is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 250 households.

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Elkhart County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

WHERE: Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, located at 1010 E. Mishawaka Rd.

This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Monday, May 15, 2023 – Marshall County

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

WHERE: Plymouth Parks, Plymouth Pools Parking Lot, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563

This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, Ind.

This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Starke County

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

