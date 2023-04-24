Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire involving a loaded car-hauler on the Indiana Toll Road Monday evening.

The fire happened near mile marker 81, right before the Mishawaka exit, around 6: 39 p.m. The crews extinguished the fire within an hour.

According to the Indiana State Police, westbound traffic will be diverted off at the 83 exit for Capital Avenue.

There is no word on any injuries associated with the fire at this time.

Emergency crews are responding to a loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road. (WNDU)

