Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road

Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road on April 24, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road on April 24, 2023.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire involving a loaded car-hauler on the Indiana Toll Road Monday evening.

The fire happened near mile marker 81, right before the Mishawaka exit, around 6: 39 p.m. The crews extinguished the fire within an hour.

According to the Indiana State Police, westbound traffic will be diverted off at the 83 exit for Capital Avenue.

There is no word on any injuries associated with the fire at this time.

Emergency crews are responding to a loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road.
Emergency crews are responding to a loaded car-hauler fire on Indiana Toll Road.(WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
Navneet Singh
New details emerge in Elkhart double shooting last week
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

Latest News

Beacon Health System has announced pay cuts for employees working under contract.
Beacon Health System announces pay cuts for workers
Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman insists they’ve still got a QB competition going...
Marcus Freeman: "We still have a quarterback battle."
Vote on approval of dispensaries to appear on Stevensville ballot.
Vote on approval of dispensaries to appear on Stevensville ballot
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast