Elkhart ready to unveil downtown amphitheater project to public

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps Indiana’s largest amphitheater has yet to be built.

A proposed amphitheater project for Elkhart is being unveiled this week.

It calls for building a facility that would seat between 6,000 and 8,000 concertgoers near the riverfront in the heart of downtown.

Elkhart Mayor Rob Roberson admits that the idea is ‘weird.’

“The initial conversation that we had about an amphitheater, it actually started with Weird Al Yankovich coming to Elkhart. He sold out the Lerner and then wrote Michelle and told her how much he enjoyed walking down Main Street and taking a look at the Central green.”

An Elkhart contingent then worked with Mammoth Promoters in touring various amphitheaters, including one in Kansas City, where Earth, Wind, and Fire performed.

Elkhart has hosted a jazz festival for 30-plus years now. Last year, 19 shows at the Lerner Theater were sold out.

Building an amphitheater seemed like a logical encore.

“It is a transformative opportunity for the city of Elkhart, and it is a wonderful way that we can brand ourselves around what makes us special, which is music,” Mayor Roberson said.

The project would be paid for with public and private funds.

It would bring in acts that are too big to play the 1,700-seat Lerner Theater.

We look at leveraging a facility like this with the success that the Lerner’s been having since it was redone in 2007, 2008, the new aquatics center that sits a couple of blocks away from here, the impact we’ve seen from that, plus the investments that have been made in Wellfield Botanical Gardens, we think we’re collecting a series of community amenities that are unrivaled in the region and even in the Midwest,” added city Development Director Mike Huber.

The Elkhart Amp Group will reveal further details at public meetings set for Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lerner, and on Thursday, April 26, at 9:00 p.m., also at the Lerner.

