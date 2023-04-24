Deadline to file property tax assessment appeal is June 15

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not tax time without property tax assessments going out.

The St. Joseph County Assessor’s Office will be mailing form 11 on Thursday.

That’s the notice of land and structures assessments to property owners.

This is for the 2023 pay 2024 assessment year.

Property owners have 45 days from the date the assessment is mailed to appeal the assessor’s office’s appraisement.

The deadline to file an appeal is Thursday, June 15.

The appeal must be postmarked by that date.

For more information call the assessor’s office at (574) 235-9523

Penn Township residents can also call the township office at (574) 256-6204

To see your property tax card go to sjcindiana.com/1648/property-record-card-search.

