Deadline to file property tax assessment appeal is June 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not tax time without property tax assessments going out.

The St. Joseph County Assessor’s Office will be mailing form 11 on Thursday.

That’s the notice of land and structures assessments to property owners.

This is for the 2023 pay 2024 assessment year.

Property owners have 45 days from the date the assessment is mailed to appeal the assessor’s office’s appraisement.

The deadline to file an appeal is Thursday, June 15.

The appeal must be postmarked by that date.

For more information call the assessor’s office at (574) 235-9523

Penn Township residents can also call the township office at (574) 256-6204

To see your property tax card go to sjcindiana.com/1648/property-record-card-search.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.