DEA Drug Take Back Day recovers 2,200 lbs. of unused, expired medications

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday’s DEA Drug Take Back Day for Michiana was a huge success!

Community members dropped off a whopping 2,200 pounds of unused and expired medications at seven locations!

The total number of pills taken from northern Indiana was over 13,000!

The 525 Foundation says this was one of the biggest Drug Take Back days in the organization’s six-year history.

