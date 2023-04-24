Christ Child Society to hold 4th annual Diaper Drop

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society is gearing up for the 4th annual Diaper Drop.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2366 Miracle Lane in Mishawaka.

Those who want to donate can drive up, open their trunk and volunteers will take the donations.

The diapers will then be taken to nine local organizations who help people in need.

Last year, Christ Child Society collected 59,000 diapers and they hope to surpass that number this year.

“It costs so much for a box of diapers,” said Beth Barrett, VP of Communications. “That’s a lot for someone on a tight budget when you just don’t have room in your budget for anything extra.”

All sizes of diapers are needed, but especially larger sizes.

