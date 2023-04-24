‘Celebration of Life’ held for slain 11 year old

A gathering was held Sunday to honor the life of 11-year-old T’yon Horston who was shot and killed on Thursday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The event was hosted by Black Lives Matter and the “Be You” movement along with other members of the community to put on a “celebration of life” for Horston at the corner of Johnson and Longley streets.

It’s the corner where he was gunned down on Thursday.

Family, friends, and community leaders came out to eat, chat and most importantly talk about the emotion and impact Horston’s death has had on the community.

“I’m out here for obviously for support of the family and obviously for the community, to support the community.” South Bend common council member and mayoral candidate Henry Davis Jr. said. “This death hitting a little more at home.

“Personal story: my son went to school with this young kid. When he found out about this, obviously he’s hurting. Traumatized just like the other kids like that came out today. It’s imperative that I show up to events like this. I’m a part of the community; I want the community to do better. So as a community leader I should show up, you know I’m here.”

Funeral services for T’yon are scheduled for next Saturday at Mt. Calvary Church in Niles.

The time of the service has not yet been set. His death remains under investigation.

