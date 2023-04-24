Buchanan seeking feedback on St. Joseph River Waterfront revitalization project

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Bunchan is looking for public input on a project meant to improve public access to the St. Joseph River Waterfront!

The project seeks to improve the Northside neighborhood, including Riverfront Park and Red Bud Trail; bring a boutique restaurant and inn to the area; and develop a bike trail and an indigenous history and ecology trail. Plans also call for the implementation of an RV camping area, a “Riverfront Boardwalk,” and the Buchanan Boat Launch.

The city has launched an online survey for residents to give feedback on the revitalization plan. To fill out the survey, click here.

The revitalization project, “A Vision For Buchanan,” can be read in full below:

