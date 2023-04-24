Buchanan seeking feedback on St. Joseph River Waterfront revitalization project

Buchanan is seeking feedback on its St. Joseph River Waterfront revitalization project.
Buchanan is seeking feedback on its St. Joseph River Waterfront revitalization project.(City of Buchanan)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Bunchan is looking for public input on a project meant to improve public access to the St. Joseph River Waterfront!

The project seeks to improve the Northside neighborhood, including Riverfront Park and Red Bud Trail; bring a boutique restaurant and inn to the area; and develop a bike trail and an indigenous history and ecology trail. Plans also call for the implementation of an RV camping area, a “Riverfront Boardwalk,” and the Buchanan Boat Launch.

The city has launched an online survey for residents to give feedback on the revitalization plan. To fill out the survey, click here.

The revitalization project, “A Vision For Buchanan,” can be read in full below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Macy Bkake
Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients
Navneet Singh
New details emerge in Elkhart double shooting last week
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few showers early Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. That’s why Christine Karsten felt it was important to...
Michiana Unsolved: The Rape of Natalie Garrett
Brian Morrow, 42, will spend 22-50 years in prison for the death of Jaxson Morrow.
St. Joseph man sentenced to 22-50 years for 8-year-old son’s death