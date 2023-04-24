Benton Harbor man gets prison sentence over hit-and-run of bicyclist

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in the death of a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Sammie Davis, 42, was sentenced to three to 40 years in prison for failure to stop at a personal injury accident causing serious bodily impairment or death, and a concurrent term of eight days in jail, with credit for eight days served, for driving with a suspended license.

Davis was found guilty of those charges back in January, but he was found not guilty of reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment. However, he faced up to life in prison as a four-time habitual offender.

Officials say Davis was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV. Crider was taken to the hospital, then transferred to a rehabilitation facility where he died Feb. 2, 2020.

During his trial, Davis told the jury he had dozed off and woke up when he heard and felt some sort of crash. He said he stopped a few blocks away from the crash site to inspect damage to his car and looked back down the road but didn’t see anything and continued driving.

At his sentencing on Friday, Crider’s brother accused Davis of being “a career criminal with no regard for the law,” but the judge suggested that was “a reach.”

Instead, the judge reportedly told Davis, “I don’t think you’re an evil person. I do think you made some terrible decisions.”

