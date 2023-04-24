2nd Chance Pet: Rainbow Sherbet

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of S. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Rainbow Sherbet.

Rainbow Sherbet is almost a year old. Stanton says she does need to learn “a little bit of manners,” but she has come a long way since coming to the shelter in pretty rough shape as a stray in March.

To learn more about Rainbow Sherbet, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Rainbow Sherbet or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, you can call them at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

