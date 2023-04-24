2 South Bend teens charged in connection to deadly 2022 shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old South Bend man has been charged with murder and an 18-year-old South Bend woman has been charged with assisting a criminal in connection with a deadly shooting last summer on South Bend’s east side.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday afternoon that Treyveon Moore has been charged with murder for his role in the death of Curtis Shelby, 28, of South Bend. Shelby was shot and killed on June 6, 2022, near Marshall Avenue and 33rd Street.

Moore was charged with the following:

Count I: Murder (sentencing range: 45 to 65 years)

Count II: Murder

Count III: Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a level 2 felony (sentencing range: 10 to 30 years)

Count IV: Armed Robbery, a level 3 felony (sentencing range: three to 16 years)

Count V: Firearm Enhancement (sentencing range: five to 20 years)

Meanwhile, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has also charged Genevieve Ashton, 18, of South Bend with one count of assisting a criminal, which is a level 5 felony that is punishable of up to six years in prison.

Treyveon Moore (St. Joseph County Jail)

According to charging documents, Shelby was attempting to sell a vehicle on the night of the shooting that he had stolen a few days earlier. A group of individuals known by the police had gone to meet with Shelby that night to obtain the vehicle by force, with one of them being Moore.

The charging documents go on to say that a witness told police that Moore admitted to shooting Shelby in the back while he was walking down the street. Police say video surveillance that was recovered from the area confirmed this.

Police later obtained a warrant for Moore’s cell phone records, which contained location data that placed his phone in the area of the homicide at the time of the homicide. Police also found messages from the night of the shooting that reference Moore going to get the car back.

Last Wednesday, April 19, Moore was detained for questioning and initially told police he was not involved or present during the homicide. When police informed him about the cell phone location evidence, he changed his story to say that he was there with the group to beat up Shelby and take the stolen vehicle, but he denied being the shooter.

However, Moore admitted to police he was wearing yellow that night and everyone else was wearing dark clothing, which lines up with multiple witness testimonies stating that the person in yellow was the shooter.

Genevieve Ashton (St. Joseph County Jail)

While Moore was detained for questioning last Wednesday, he was joined by Ashton, who told officers she was “Mackenzie” as there was a valid protective order prohibiting Moore from having contact with Ashton. Moore was arrested for violating the protective order after Ashton admitted her actual identity.

After Moore’s arrest, officers obtained multiple jail calls from Moore to Ashton. In those calls, Moore referred to the homicide and told Ashton to remove items from her vehicle that belonged to him and would “come to him.”

Ashton was brought back to the South Bend Police Department on Thursday, April 20, where she initially told officers she had not spoken to Moore since he was arrested. Officers then informed her about the jail calls with her recorded voice.

Both Moore and Asthon are currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. Moore is being held without bond, while Ashton is being held on a $1,000 bond.

