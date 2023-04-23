Sunday Morning Spotlight: Michiana Jeep Club Road Rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jeep owners have a special connection, not only to each other, but also to the wider community.

Michiana Jeep Club President Mike Smolinski and VP George Kirst stepped into the spotlight on Sunday morning to preview the club’s Road Rally next Saturday, April 29.

To learn more about the event and the club, watch the interview above or join the club’s Facebook group.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.