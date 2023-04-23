Police: M.C. woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients

A 25-year-old Michigan City woman is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing rings from nursing home residents.
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Michigan City woman is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing rings from LaPorte nursing home residents.

Probable cause papers state that on Feb. 17, an employee at Miller’s Health and Rehab told police three women living at the facility had valuable rings stolen within the past few weeks.

Investigators interviewed a female resident whose wedding band was stolen. She reportedly told police she awoke to a midnight aide trying to pull off her wedding ring in late January.

According to court papers, on the same evening, a second resident reported having her wedding ring and a diamond ring taken off her finger. Miller’s staff noticed the woman’s finger was injured because it had appeared the rings were forcefully removed, causing bleeding and redness.

A third resident had allegedly reported a family ring being stolen from her finger. Police said the resident has since passed away.

The Miller’s employee told police the only midnight staff member who matched the description provided by one of the victims was Macy Blake, who had not returned to work, or even called Miller’s, after the night rings were allegedly stolen from residents.

When police interviewed Blake in late March, she admitted to stealing four rings from the three Miller’s residents while they slept. She also admitted to injuring one of the women while prying off the rings from her finger.

Blake reportedly said she sold the rings at a Checks for Cash location to make up for not getting enough hours at work and to afford life expenses such as gas and her vape pen.

Checks for Cash confirmed Blake had recently sold them rings matching the descriptions of the victims’ rings.

Blake faces three theft charges plus one count of robbery.

She made an initial court appearance Friday.

She remained in jail late Saturday on a $2,500 cash bond

