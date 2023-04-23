Major grant funding Benton Harbor park revitalization

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Earth Day made for an appropriate backdrop for Benton Harbor officials to announce major improvements to Hall Park.

On Saturday, Michigan DNR representatives presented city leaders with a $958,000 check to be used for park revitalization.

“We’ll be able to restore the baseball field, which was destroyed by the flooding, and even some of the contamination from the creek into the soil. So, it’s a huge project, and once we complete it, it’s going to be a beauty and something to behold,” said Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

The Spark Grant funds will finance Phase 1 of the restoration, including improvements to athletic spaces, picnic areas, and hiking trails.

“The first phase will improve the basketball courts, put in another basketball court, fix up some of the walkways, put some lighting out there, and just clean it up. Ultimately, we want to create a trail all along Ox Creek that will connect downtown Benton Harbor out to I-94 and the Pipestone area out there where all the retail and commercial area is, so that’s even part of a bigger vision,” explained Marcy Hamilton, Deputy Executive Director of Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.

“Along with the check presentation ceremony, volunteers helped clean up the park and adjacent Ox Creek and could check out educational tables on how to be more environmentally friendly.

Officials anticipate the project to take three years to be completed.

