Isolated showers today and cool; Freeze Warning tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. A cool day with highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING in effect from 12AM-8AM EDT for all of Michiana as temperatures fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Be sure to protect sensitive outdoor plants. Wrap outdoor plumbing, or drain or allow a small drip to protect from bursting pipes. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Monday: Sun & clouds. High around 51.

Looking ahead: Most of the week will have frost potential with cold overnight temps around the freezing mark. Rain chances on Tuesday and again Friday into the weekend.

