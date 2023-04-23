Celebration of life planned for 11-year-old shooting victim

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are coming together this weekend to honor the life of a boy who was tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Black Lives Matter and the Be You Movement is hosting the Sunday gathering near the corner of Johnson and Longley Streets in memory of T’yon Horston, who was shot near the intersection on Thursday.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Food and music will be provided.

