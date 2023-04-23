Celebration of life planned for 11-year-old shooting victim

11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.
11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.(South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are coming together this weekend to honor the life of a boy who was tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Black Lives Matter and the Be You Movement is hosting the Sunday gathering near the corner of Johnson and Longley Streets in memory of T’yon Horston, who was shot near the intersection on Thursday.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Food and music will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud
11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Police investigating after shots fired into Mishawaka home

Latest News

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 623 helps clean up the Weko Beach Campground on Earth Day 2023.
BSA Troop 623 helps clean up Weko Beach Campground
Volunteers help clean up Weko Beach for Earth Day 2023.
Researchers studying Weko Beach shoreline
earth day weko beach
earth day weko beach
St. Joseph River cleanup
St. Joseph River cleanup